Dialog+Enables+Ministry+of+Health+to+Create+Video+based+Telemedicine+Units+at+20+Hospitals

Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 12:47

During this unprecedented moment in history, Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, committed to doing their part to support the Ministry of Health’s response efforts, has come forward to donate a range of urgently required equipment and solutions for 20 hospitals including WiFi routers, feature phones, Fixed phones as well as special camera systems to remotely monitor patients and reduce the risk of infection.These connectivity solutions were donated to reduce the risk of infection and further support medical staff with the government-mandated safety protocols implemented to counteract further spreading of COVID-19. The equipment was donated to hospitals that treat COVID-19 patients to prevent medical staff from getting exposed to the virus. Doctors can easily monitor isolated patients through the camera systems and WiFi routers. Additionally, fixed phones were provided to the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health in order to facilitate the handling of operations during emergency situations. An SMS platform was also provided to the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) where safety measures, informative facts and updates about the COVID-19 virus could be sent to doctors. This platform can further facilitate coordination activities pertaining to the prevention of the disease among communities.This donation is yet another initiative by Dialog Axiata as part of its efforts to join the nation’s fight against the pandemic. Additionally, a variety of accessible e-Connect, e-Learn, e-Health, e-Tainment, e-Care and e-Work solutions (accessible via https://www.dialog.lk/home) have been facilitated to over 15 million of its customers and the public, in its efforts of ensuring that Sri Lankans stay safe, stay home