Saturday, 11 April 2020 - 14:18

Rubber auction commences

The Colombo Rubber Traders Association states that the auction of rubber has been resumed in accordance with regulations issued by the health sector.



At the auction held on the 9th, a kilo of crepe rubber was sold for a maximum price of Rs. 350



However, the RSS rubber was not offered for the auction.



The auction took place for the first time since March 13th.