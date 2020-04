Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 9:29

Crude oil prices reduce further

While OPEC and Russia agree to cut production to stabilize prices, crude oil prices in the world market remain low.



Saudi Arabia and Russia made a decision last week to end the price war with US intervention.



Accordingly, it was agreed to cut production by 10 percent.



However, Brent crude oil prices fell 2.5 percent, with a barrel of oil closing at US$ 31.82 a barrel.