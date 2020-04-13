Nearly one million kilos of vegetables and over 300,000 kilos of fish purchased by Special Task Force from producers

Monday, 13 April 2020 - 16:55

With the intervention of the Presidential Task Force on Essential Services, over 900,000 kilograms of vegetables have been purchased.

This operation commenced from the 11th of this month, with the purchasing of vegetables brought to the economic centers and the Task Force spokesperson Professor Charitha Herath said that the stocks had been purchased until around 11.00 pm last night.

These activities were carried out in the economic centers of Nuwara Eliya and Dambulla as well.

Also, 48,000 kilos of pumpkin grown in the Anuradhapura district were purchased. The Presidential Task Force on Essential Services stated that Rs. 500 million has been released to the District Secretaries of Nuwara Eliya, Matale and Anuradhapura for this purpose.

The Presidential Task Force on Essential Services stated that while these vegetables are distributed to local authorities, they are also selling vegetables in their area using lorries.

Media Spokesperson Professor Charitha Herath stated that if there are farmers who cannot sell their produce at this time, there is no need to panic, since steps will be taken to purchase these vegetables in the future.

Also, when the curfew is in place, the fish harvest of the fishermen was also purchased through the Fisheries Corporation. So far 304,445 kilos of fish have been purchased.