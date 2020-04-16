Colombo+Stock+Exchange+CDS+E-Statements+continue+uninterrupted

Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 9:32

The operation of the postal service of Sri Lanka has been limited with the spread of the corona virus, and therefore posting of the CDS account statements have been disrupted, however the e-statement service of the Colombo Stock Exchange CDS accounts continues uninterrupted.



Accordingly, all Central Depository Account holders who have applied for the e-statements can access their statement of accounts. This service can also be registered via email and the application form can be downloaded from www.cds.lk

Menwhile the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) will remain closed for Trading until the curfew is lifted.











