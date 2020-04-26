Thursday, 16 April 2020 - 22:35

Dialog Empowers Students with Nenasa 1377 Education Helpline Amidst COVID-19 outbreak

89

Views

In its efforts to support students through this tumultuous time and to minimise the disruption to the education system due to the early closure of schools, Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity partner, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, has launched Nenasa 1377, a distance learning helpline for all Grade 11 students to continue with their studies whilst staying safe and connected in this prevailing situation.



This special hotline service allows Grade 11 students to get answers for their exam-related queries from an expert panel of government-trained teachers on the G.C.E O/L subjects; Mathematics, Science, Sinhala, Tamil and English. Free of charge for all Dialog customers, this service can be obtained by dialling 1377 from any Dialog mobile. This timely, beneficial initiative for Grade 11 students sitting for their G.C.E O/L Examination this year can be accessed between 9 am and 12 noon, daily.



In addition to the Nenasa 1377 distance learning helpline, Dialog, together with its partners, has extended free access to the e-learning platforms Guru.lk, e-thaksalawa – Ministry of Education’s e-learning portal and Nenasa App, without any data charges, as well as free access to the Dialog ViU App, without any data charges, for all of its mobile customers. Additionally, Dialog in partnership with the University Grants Commission and the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka has provided free access with no Data charges to all official e-Learning platforms of State Universities.



This education service is yet another initiative by Dialog Axiata as part of its efforts to join the nation’s fight against the pandemic. Additionally, a variety of accessible e-Connect, e-Learn, e-Health, e-Tainment, e-Care and e-Work solutions (accessible via https://www.dialog.lk/home) have been facilitated to over 15 million of its customers and the public, in its efforts of ensuring that Sri Lankans stay safe, stay home and always stay connected.