Friday, 17 April 2020 - 8:49

world oil prices have not reached the desired levels

121

Views

OPEC and Russia have agreed to cut production, but the price of crude oil in the world market has not yet reached the desired level.



A barrel of Brent crude oil is currently trading at US $ 27.82 and the price of a barrel of American WTI oil is US $ 19.87.



US oil prices are at their lowest level since 2002.