Friday, 17 April 2020 - 15:53

IMF to consider Sri Lanka's request for a rapid financial facility

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it is evaluating Sri Lanka's request for a rapid financial facility.



Asia and Pacific Department Director, Changyong Rhee, confirmed this yesterday.



He said that this week discussions will be held to ascertain whether the Government of Sri Lanka intends to enter into such an accelerated loan program.