Saturday, 18 April 2020 - 7:03

IMF head: Dire economic forecasts may be too optimistic

The IMF head says that in April, because of Covid-19, they are projecting 170 countries to see income per capita shrinking during 2020".



This will be 87% of the atlas of the world.



She added that yet this detail - which is part of a broader forecast that sees the world GDP dive 3% in 2020, is creating "a global recession that they have not seen in our lifetimes, and this may not be the end of it.