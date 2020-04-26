Dialog+Gives+All+Mobile+Customers+Free+Emergency+Relief+Data%2C+Voice+and+SMS%2C+complementing+its+Range+of+Comprehensive+COVID-19+Relief+Measures
Saturday, 18 April 2020 - 20:03
Dialog Gives All Mobile Customers Free Emergency Relief Data, Voice and SMS, complementing its Range of Comprehensive COVID-19 Relief Measures
To ensure that Sri Lankans across the country stay connected during these unprecedented times and to further assist customers who are unable to pay and use their mobile connection during the curfew period, Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, now provides a special 7-day pack comprising 1 GB Anytime Data, 250 D2D SMS and 250 D2D Voice Minutes for all its mobile customers, additional to the range of comprehensive relief measures already provided in the form of e-Connect, e- Learn, e-Health, e-Tainment, e-Care, and e-Work solutions, to help customers stay safe and connected.

Reiterating its pledge of providing nationwide connectivity, which is now imperative more than ever before, Dialog has extended this service offering to all its mobile customers, completely free of charge, and regardless of the customer’s balance or bill.

The offer can be obtained every 7 days throughout the curfew period, simply by dialing #006#.

This special FREE offer complements Dialog’s comprehensive suite of Covid-19 related support offers, to support worry free and un-interrupted working, studying, and entertainment at home.

Offers include completely free access to school and university services, Nenasa and Guru as dedicated learning services, all Dialog TV channels free of charge, ViU Movies and Live TV app completely free of charge, and extended credit limit for postpaid customers.

The full suite of COVID-19 related support can be obtained through www.dialog.lk/home (for consumers) and business.dialog.lk/products-services/wfh/
(for businesses).

Additionally, Dialog supports the Government mandated social distancing measures and highly encourages customers to use its digital and online channels for reloads, bill payments and all other transactions – through the MyDialog app or dialog.lk.

As a special incentive, customers obtain double anytime data for all mobile prepaid data packs and postpaid data extensions purchased through any online channel.

As more people stay at home and the prevailing situation turning online conveniences into daily necessities, Dialog has announced that its networks are experiencing an unusually high data traffic demand but are all within its capacity.

While users may experience slower speeds than usual especially in morning and evening peak times during this time of increased usage, Dialog has assured that it is continually optimising its network and are well prepared to ensure its customers receive reliable connectivity.

For best experience at home, Dialog encourages to use its Home Broadband router which is optimized for work, study and entertainment at home. As a special incentive, Dialog offers double anytime data for all data extensions, and a special offer to welcome all new customers with 3 months double data.
