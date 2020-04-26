30,000 million Treasury bills up for auction on 22 April 2020 -CBSL

Sunday, 19 April 2020 - 1:21

Rs. 30,000 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction on 22nd April 2020.



The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said that it will auction off 6,000 million bills with a maturity period of 91 days, another 6,000 million bills with a maturity period of 182 days, and a further 18,000 million bills with a maturity period of 364 days.



The maximum yield rate for 364 day maturity Treasury bill was announced at 7 per cent in line with the policy direction by the Cabinet of Ministers and 91 day and 182 day maximum yield rates are to be decided below the level of 364 day maturity at the auction.



The Central bank stated that bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Government Securities. Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).



CBSL said that may accept a higher or lower amount than the offered amounts for each maturity by reallocating amounts between the maturities, depending on the market conditions, but without exceeding the total amount on offer at this auction.



The general public can purchase Treasury bills from the Primary Dealers or any other Licensed Commercial Banks authorised by CBSL.