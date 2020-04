Monday, 20 April 2020 - 0:33

Yangshan Port in Hangzhou Bay south of Shanghai part of the world’s largest container harbour, has resumed operations.

Its operations were halted recently with the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic.

China's Xinhua news agency reported that 260 cargo vessels had entered the port from the 1st to the 13th.

In the meantime, China has cut its coal production by 10 percent due to declining demand due to the coronavirus epidemic.