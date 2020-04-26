Sri+Lanka%27s+credit+rating+has+been+downgraded+by+Fitch+Ratings+International
Saturday, 25 April 2020 - 17:16
Sri Lanka's credit rating has been downgraded by Fitch Ratings International
Sri Lanka's credit rating has been downgraded by Fitch Ratings International

Considering the impact of the covid-19 global pandemic on the country's economy, they have downgraded Sri Lanka's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) B classification to a B negative (B-) rating.  The Outlook is Negative.

The rating agency has provided the following explanation for the downgrading;

The ratings agency further states that the impact to Sri Lanka's economy from the covid-19 pandemic will further burden the already-escalating public and external debt sustainability challenges following tax cuts and an associated shift in fiscal policy late last year. The pandemic will especially hurt the tourism sector, which, combined with weaker domestic demand, will further damage Sri Lanka's public and external finance metrics.

Sri Lanka's external financing challenges have increased in the current environment of global risk aversion and financial market volatility, with large upcoming external debt redemptions and limited foreign-currency (FX) reserves.

According to Fitch ratings Sri Lanka's reserves are about USD7.2 billion, while the sovereign's external debt payments from May to December 2020 amount to USD3.2 billion, including a USD1.0 billion international sovereign bond payment due in October.

Fitch estimates Sri Lanka's external liquidity ratio, defined as liquid external assets/external liabilities, at about 64%, among the weakest in the 'B' rating category.

The rating agency states that the authorities are seeking to meet external funding needs in 2020 through multilateral and bilateral support, but securing these funds could be challenging due to the pandemic and its effect on global liquidity and financing conditions.

Fitch expects the budget deficit to widen to 9.3% of GDP in 2020, from an estimated 6.8% in 2019. They expect significantly lower revenue due to the impact of the pandemic on economic activity and the spillover of tax cuts announced late last year.

They also anticipate that authorities may need to increase spending over time to support the economy, although they have yet to formalise any large scale measures beyond 0.2% of GDP for relief to vulnerable groups.

Fitch forecasts GDP to contract by 1.0% in 2020, from 2.3% growth in 2019, on account of the pandemic.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded a relatively small number of coronavirus cases, and authorities have begun to loosen lockdown restrictions. Nevertheless, private consumption, which makes up almost 70% of GDP, is likely to stay muted as a result of partial lockdowns, domestic travel restrictions, and other social distancing measures.

Travel and tourism, which the World Bank says accounts for 12.5% of Sri Lanka's GDP, will be particularly hard-hit, with commercial flights into the country suspended.

Sri Lanka's 'B-' IDR also reflects the following key rating drivers according to Fitch:

Parliamentary elections set for April 2020 have been postponed because of health concerns from the pandemic and have been provisionally rescheduled for June, but the timing could be further delayed as circumstances warrant.

The delay has prolonged policy uncertainty. This, in turn, has made it difficult to complete the seventh and final review under the IMF Extended Fund Facility arrangement. Discussions over a new arrangement may be possible only after the parliamentary elections and once next year's budget is approved. The discussions could also be complicated by the challenge of reaching an agreement on policies to place Sri Lanka's public finances on a sustainable path.

*The above has been quoted from the fitch rating website information. 

