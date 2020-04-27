Dialog+Axiata+Pledges+Rs.+200+Million+for+ICU+Development

Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:35

Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, pledged Rs. 200 Million for urgently required ICU capacity development in hospitals selected by the Ministry of Health (MOH). This will be utilized for expanding healthcare systems to provide critical care services and provide accessibility to intensive care for patients.There is an ever-increasing requirement to expand the national intensive care capacities representing the highest level of patient care and treatment. Dialog Axiata pledged Rs. 200 million towards augmenting intensive care facilities, providing state-of-the-art medical equipment, and enhancing ICU capacity in Sri Lanka that would not only serve to treat COVID-19 but will also continue to support all other patients who require intensive care treatment, post COVID pandemic.Hon. Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Minister of Health and Indigenous Medical Services said,“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Dialog Axiata, for pledging this mammoth amount towards this national cause. Dialog has long been a consistent supporter and enabler in national development, especially at times when the country’s needs are at its greatest. We hope this donation by Dialog sets a precedent for corporate Sri Lanka to rise to the occasion and support us in our national healthcare efforts.”Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medical Services said,“In the face of this ongoing COVID-19 crisis, we greatly value this donation towards the Ministry of Health by Dialog Axiata, one of the most reputed companies in the country. As the ICUs that will be developed through this initiative can be utilised in the long-term, this will not only support to treat COVID-19, but will also advance the country’s critical care capacities to a higher level. Therefore, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Dialog on behalf of the Hon. Minister and the entire staff of Ministry of Health.”Supun Weerasinghe, Group Chief Executive of Dialog Axiata PLC said,“We are immensely grateful to the Government for their wide-scale efforts in mitigating the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak and to all those in the front lines, willing to sacrifice their own safety and well being during this unprecedented time to forge ahead and get Sri Lanka to overcome this pandemic. To support this national effort and help relieve the impact on our communities at their greatest hour of need, DialogAxiata pledged this amount of Rs. 200 Million towards the development of ICUs that are urgently required by the Ministry of Health. We are thankful to over 15 million of our customers for enabling this initiative and giving us the strength to help Sri Lanka through this crisis.”