Gold price likely to stabilize at US $ 1,500

Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 16:48

Analysts say gold prices in the current world market are likely to ease in the near future.

With the global coronavirus pandemic, gold considered as a secure investment have seen the prices increase significantly.

In just a few weeks, the price of an ounce of gold rose from US$ 1,451 to US$ 1,747, and it is moving in the direction of US$ 1,800 per ounce limit.

Analysts say the gold price may fall as a market correction but significant deviation is not expected. They pointed out that an ounce of gold would stabilise in the US$ 1,500 range.