Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 14:14

Vehicle prices to go up by 10-15%

The Sri Lanka Vehicle Importers Association states that with the depreciation of the rupee against the Japanese yen and the US dollar, the price of all vehicles has gone up by 10 to 15 percent.



Chairman of the association Ranjan Peiris stated that as a result of this, even the price of small vehicles with less than a thousand engine capacity have to be increased.