Inflation down to 5.2%

The Central Bank says that the annual inflation for the month of April has dropped in comparison to March.



Sri Lanka's annual inflation rate was 5.2 percent in April, a drop from the 5.4 percent in March.



However, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) increased to 137.7 in April from 136.9 in March.



The increase in prices of coconut, spice, coconut oil and dried fish in April caused the consumer price index to increase by nearly 1 percent.



However, the government intervention in the face of the Covid Nineteen outbreak, which has largely eased due to lower prices of food items such as rice, dhal, big onion and canned fish.



Also, the demand for the non-food category, which generally increases during the festive season, remained unchanged in April as the country closed with the Covid 19 expansion.