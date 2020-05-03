Give priority for seed potatoes - Department of Agriculture

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 10:15

The Department of Agriculture has requested the potato growers of Nuwara Eliya and Badulla districts to give priority to producing seed potatoes in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Agriculture Director of Nuwara Eliya District S.M.K. Dissanayake said the potatoes suitable to be used as seeds needed to be planted so that it could be harvested for the next season without being sold for consumption.

The department of agriculture states that although it has imported potatoes for seed and consumption in the country, this action has been taken due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.