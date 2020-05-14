Foreigners have been granted permission to export metal-based products without value addition - local producers complain

Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 2:37

The All Island Industrial Owners Association states that several foreigners have been granted permission to export metal-based products such as copper, brass and aluminium without any value addition, which are used by local metalworkers.

The chairperson of the association stated that with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce providing approvals to foreigners during this coronavirus pandemic, will result in the metal workers facing problems of sourcing raw materials.