‘Aswenna’ loan scheme from the People’s Bank for a self sufficient nation

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 - 17:34

The ‘Aswenna’ (Harvest) loan scheme launched by the People’s Bank parallel to the development program of the government, commenced, at Dunagaha in Gampaha District, with the extension of loan facilities.

The loans were handed over on the 6th under the patronage of People’s Bank Chairman Sujeewa Rajapakse and Acting Chief Executive Officer / General Manager M.A. Boniface Silva.

The loans were provided for the purchasing of seeds and raw material for agricultural purposes, purchasing of machinery, development of infrastructure facilities and for animal husbandry.

Further information on this loan scheme can be obtained from the nearest People's Bank Manager.