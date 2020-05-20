Inform+the+Agriculture+Advisor+of+the+area+if+substandard+seed+onions+have+been+sold-+Director+General+of+Agriculture

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 19:59

The Director General of Agriculture Dr. W. M. W. Weerakoon requested farmers to inform the Agriculture Advisor of the area about the parties who have sold substandard big seed onions.

He said this while responding to a query by the Hiru news team regarding a large number of farmers in Dambulla who have been inconvenienced due to the large number of big seed onions not sprouting after buying them at a higher price.

Speaking to the Hiru news team, the Director General of Agriculture stated that legal action could be taken against the private sector that supply substandard seeds.