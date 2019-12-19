Dolly Parton wants to 'help' people

Saturday, 23 November 2019 - 6:56

Dolly Parton says that she wants to use her platform to ''help'' people.

The '9 to 5' hitmaker has said she's done ''so many things'' in her lifetime that have caused people to look up to her, and says that she now wants to use that position and influence to do something good for those who need it.

Dolly was recently nominated for best contemporary Christian music performance/song at the 2020 Grammy awards for her collaboration with for King & Country on the single 'God Only Knows'.

Dolly, 73, says that regardless of people's religious beliefs, believing in ''something bigger'' can help people combat the pressures of the world.