Michael+Jackson+biopic+in+the+works

Sunday, 24 November 2019 - 6:48

A new Michael Jackson biopic is in the works.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' producer Graham King has secured permission from the late King of Pop's estate to make a movie about his life and he has been granted the access to the star's music for the movie.

John Logan is writing the script for King's GK Films but no studio is attached to the project at this point.