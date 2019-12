Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 7:20

Frozen 2 raked in 350 million dollars in its opening weekend worldwide, beating forecasts and the box office debut of the original film.

The sequel made about 15 million sterling pounds in the UK and Ireland and 127 million dollars in the US and Canada, which are not counted towards the worldwide figures.

The 2013 original took 93 million dollars during its first five days in theatres.

It ended up making a whopping 1.27 billion in total!