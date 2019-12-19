Friday, 29 November 2019 - 7:06

Jennifer Aniston hosts Friends giving, makes enchiladas just for Jimmy Kimmel

Jennifer Aniston hosted her annual Friends giving dinner on Wednesday night and made a special dish just for friend Jimmy Kimmel.



The actress, 50, whipped up enchiladas for the late-night host after he jokingly complained to her the year prior about her dinner options.



Last year, when Aniston was on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" he told her that she should make different foods on Friends giving instead of the traditional Thanksgiving recipes because his dinner the next night feels like leftovers.