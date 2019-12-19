Sunday, 01 December 2019 - 7:03

Brazil's Bolsonaro says DiCaprio gave cash 'to set Amazon on fire'

3

Shares 435

Views

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has accused Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio of "giving money to set the Amazon on fire".



The president gave no evidence but in the past has accused NGOs critical of his policies of starting fires that ravaged the rainforest this year.



The latest comments appear to arise from the arrest of 4 volunteer fire-fighters on allegations they started fires to generate NGO donations.



DiCaprio, who has pledged 5 million dollars for the Amazon, denied President Bolsonaro's claim.