Trump puppet cut from Vegas act over hotel's concern about 'nastier' political climate

Monday, 02 December 2019 - 6:53

"Cancel culture" has even struck the puppet world.

Las Vegas headliner Terry Fator is dropping the puppet version of President Trump from his ventriloquism show on the city's famed Strip at the request of the hotel where he performs.

Puppet Trump has been a staple of Fator’s act for years, but The Mirage asked the ventriloquist to make the change to avoid escalating the political divide in an already polarized country.