Michael+Bolton+announces+Love+Songs+Greatest+Hits+2020+tour

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 7:10

Michael Bolton is returning to the UK next year for the 'Love Songs Greatest Hits Tour'.

The 66-year-old music legend has announced 13 dates across the country next autumn, which kick off on September 24th at the Bournemouth International Centre, and includes a stop at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on October 9th, before wrapping up at Blackpool Opera House on October 22nd.

The tour announcement follows Michael's 'A Symphony of Hits' LP, which was released earlier this year to mark his 50rg anniversary in the music business, and featured his best known recordings re-arranged and recorded with the West Australian Philharmonic Orchestra.