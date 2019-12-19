Willie+Nelson+has+quit+smoking+weed

Thursday, 05 December 2019 - 7:04

Willie Nelson has quit smoking Marijuana.

The country icon said that he has abused his lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and he has to be careful.

The 86-year-old added that he doesn’t smoke anymore and that he takes better care of himself.

Nelson has allegedly smoked weed on the roof of the White House, has credited the drug with saving his life, and his personal stash was so powerful that it inspired the Toby Keith song, “I’ll Never Smoke Weed With Willie Again.”

Neither, apparently, will anyone else.