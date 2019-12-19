Harvey Weinstein reaches $25 million settlement with accusers

Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 7:06

Harvey Weinstein has reportedly reached a $25 million settlement with his sexual misconduct accusers.

The disgraced producer appeared in court in New York City yesterday, for a hearing on his criminal sexual assault case - which was filed after he was accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct - and according to the New York Times newspaper, a deal has been made between Weinstein, his former film company, and his accusers.

According to the report by the news outlet, the $25 million settlement is a ''tentative'' agreement, which has been made with ''dozens of his alleged sexual misconduct victims''.