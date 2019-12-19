Colin+Firth+splits+from+wife+of+22+years

Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 6:41

Colin Firth has split from his wife of 22 years.

The 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' star has called time on his romance with Livia Giuggioli after over two decades of marriage.

His representative said in a statement: ''Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children but they kindly ask for privacy, and there will be no further comment.''