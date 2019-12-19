Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta dress up as their iconic 'Grease' characters 41 years later

Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:55

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John donned their 'Grease' outfits for the first time in four decades.

The duo - who played Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson - got dressed up in their famous outfits from the show for a special 'Meet 'N Grease' movie sing-along event in West Palm Beach, Florida on Friday.

However, fans hoping for a full on 'Grease' reunion will be disappointed as Olivia previously admitted she thinks it is ''a bit late now'' for a reunion now.