Miss Nigeria's reaction to losing Miss World crown goes viral

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:53

Miss Nigeria did not win the Miss World 2019 competition, but she did win over the hearts of many around the globe, thanks to an exciting reaction following her loss.

Miss Nigeria, whose name is Nyekachi Douglas, made it to the final three, and when Singh was dubbed the winner, Douglas immediately expressed joy for her friend as she marched around with excitement and a jaw-dropping expression.

Douglas even twirled before shouting "Yeah, girl!" in Singh's face.

Viewers immediately took to Twitter with words of praise for Miss Nigeria, and she has now already become a mainstay on the Internet, with her reaction officially becoming a GIF.