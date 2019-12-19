Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:07
Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting the Rocky statue
Sylvester Stallone surprised a group of students visiting the famous 'Rocky' statue.
The 73-year-old movie star - who starred as the title character in the 'Rocky' franchise - shocked students from Eastside High School's Culinary Arts, Hospitality and Tourism School when he showed up in Philadelphia this week. A group of thirty students were admiring his 'Rocky' statue when the star suddenly appeared on the famous steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
