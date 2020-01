Sunday, 22 December 2019 - 6:45

Prince Harry dresses up as Santa for a cute children’s charity message about losing a parent

Prince Harry showed off his fun, cheeky side by dressing up as Santa with a big belly and a beard for a sweet Christmas charity video.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, even says “ho ho ho” before sending his good wishes to Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the charity for bereaved British Forces children who have lost a parent.

The dad-of-one recorded the video as a magical present to be played at a Christmas party for the charity’s members, including kids aged four to 18.