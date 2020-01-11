Royal+Family+Christmas+pudding+photos+released.

Monday, 23 December 2019 - 6:51

Buckingham Palace has released two pictures of the Queen and other senior royals making Christmas puddings for charity.

Four generations of royals - the Queen and the next three heirs to the throne, princes Charles, William and George - were photographed in the palace's music room, mixing the Christmas pudding!

However, there were few things noticed about the festive photos!

All four are smartly dressed, with Prince William and his father, Charles, both wearing suits and ties, while mixing the Christmas pudding!

And the Queen, meanwhile, was wearing a formal dress, as well as a string of pearls and a brooch, with her hand bag on!