Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 7:27

'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' wins weekend box office but fails to match its recent predecessors

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" may have won the weekend's box office, but the Skywalker finale couldn't match its recent predecessors on opening weekend.

Still, it amassed a 175.5 million dollars debut that ranked as the third-largest weekend of the year.

“The Rise of Skywalker” pulled in 374 million dollars worldwide. The film was especially lack-luster in China, where all “Star Wars” films have struggled.



It grossed 12.1 million dollars in the world's second largest movie marketplace.