Rod Stewart, son Sean allegedly involved in New Year’s Eve altercation with resort employee, report says

Sunday, 05 January 2020 - 6:44

According to a police report, Rod Stewart allegedly punched a children’s party staffer at a swanky Florida resort on New Year’s Eve.

An unnamed employee who was working in the kids area at a private party at the fancy Breakers Resort in Palm Beach complained to police that the “ singer “threw a punch,” striking him or her in “the left ribcage area,” after the singer’s son Sean, 39, had shoved the worker a report from Palm Beach Police Department states.

The victim alleges the incident began after the “Maggie May” singer, his son and their group, which included a few children, had tried to enter a private event at a children’s area at the resort.