Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:42

Dolly Parton to record music to be released after her death

Legendry country music star, Dolly Parton is planning to create music after her death.



The 73-year-old country legend has already started to ''think ahead'' about the legacy she will leave behind and she has begun recording a click track of her vocals so new music can be made after she passes so she can ''live forever'' through her music.



The multi platinum award winner is adamant her audio recordings will be picked up and turned into more smash hits in ''any style''.