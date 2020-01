Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:41

Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for Canadian rock band Rush, has died aged 67 after suffering from brain cancer.

The musician, considered one of rock's greatest ever drummers, died on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California.

He joined the band ‘Rush’ in 1974, drawing influences from hard rock, jazz and heavy metal in a career that spanned 4 decades.

Peart retired from Rush in 2015 after the band's final tour, saying the time had come to take himself "out of the game".