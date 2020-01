Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:42

The Queen and the Duke of Sussex are to hold talks at Sandringham on Monday to discuss the future roles of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex.

Palace officials have also told the BBC the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are expected to attend the meeting.

The Sussexes Prince Harry and Megan Markle say, they plan to step back as senior members of the royal family.

There is no suggestion that a conclusion will be reached at the meeting.