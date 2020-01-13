Sir Elton John is 'supporting' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:36

Sir Elton John has been a ''constant support'' to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, amid their plans to step back as senior members of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced this week that they would be stepping down from their royal duties, and it has now been claimed that music legend Elton - who was a friend of Harry's late mother Princess Diana - has been a ''shoulder to lean on'' as the pair made their decision.