Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:47

Rocky Johnson has died aged 75.

The professional wrestler and father of fellow wrestler-turned-actor DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has passed away at the age of 75.

No cause of death has been revealed, and Rocky's family - including Dwayne - have not yet commented publicly on the news.

Rocky - whose real name was Wayde Douglas Bowles - was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 after a prolific career which spanned 25 years.