Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:43

Harry and Meghan: No other option but to step back, says duke

The Duke of Sussex has said he is "taking a leap of faith" in stepping back from his life as a member of the Royal Family but said "there really was no other option".

Speaking at an event on Sunday evening, he said he wanted to make it clear he and Meghan were "not walking away".

He said that the UK was his home and a place that he loves, that will never change.

It is the first time the duke has spoken since it was announced the couple would give up their HRH titles.