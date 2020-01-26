Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 6:57

Grammy 2020: tonight!

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards take place in Los Angeles tonight.



Billed as "music's biggest night", the ceremony is more like "music's longest day" - with festivities kicking off at lunchtime in LA and stretching out into the night. Comfortable shoes are advised.



Pop star Lizzo leads the nominations this year, with eight in total, including album and song of the year. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are close behind with six each.