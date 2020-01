Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:45

Dolly Parton has won her 10th competitive Grammy Award, as "music's biggest night" kicks off in LA.

The country star picked up best contemporary Christian song for God Only Knows, a duet with King & Country.

Meanwhile, many recipients have also paid tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who played for 20 years at the Staples Arena, where the Grammys are taking place.