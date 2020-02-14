Madonna+axes+two+more+London+shows+due+to+injuries

Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:07

Madonna has cancelled two more shows at the London Palladium following ''multiple injuries''.

The 61-year-old singer finally opened her 'Madame X' tour in the UK on Wednesday after cancelling the first concert earlier in the week due to injury, but has now revealed she's had to axe another two dates on February 4th and February 11th, because doing too many shows in a row is ''too much'' on her body.

The 'Like A Prayer' hitmaker believes it's a ''miracle'' she can still perform at all, and has said the only way for her to recover is to take the time to ''rest'' in between her shows.