Billy Ray Cyrus would 'die' for Lil Nas X

Billy Ray Cyrus says that hewould ''die'' for Lil Nas X.



The 58-year-old star has joked that he has ''adopted'' the 'Old Town Road' singer after working with him on their hit track and will ''stand'' with him until the end.



Billy has also praised Lil Nas X's ability to ''take down some walls'' in the music industry.



The 'Achy Breaky Heart' star has also given the 20-year-old singer some advice about decisions in life.