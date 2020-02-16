Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:51

Caroline Flack: TV presenter dies at 40

Former Love Island host Caroline Flack has been found dead in her London flat, her family have confirmed.



A lawyer for the family said the star had taken her own life.



She stood down from the dating show after she was charged with assaulting her partner in December and was due to stand trial next month.



As well as presenting ITV's Love Island she had co-hosted The X Factor and won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.