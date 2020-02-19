Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 6:38
Billie Eilish has felt 'very hated recently'
Billie Eilish burst into tears and admitted she has felt ''very hated recently'' as she won the International Female Solo Artist BRIT Award.
The 18-year-old pop superstar - who also gave the debut performance of her 'No Time To Die' Bond theme with Hans Zimmer, Johnny Marr and her brother Finneas O'Connell at the ceremony at The O2 last night was overcome with emotion when she accepted the statuette from Spice Girl Melanie C and addressed the nasty comments she has been receiving on social media, which she said have ''ruined'' her life. The Grammy-winner had earlier vowed to stop reading comments made about her on Instagram.
Tuesday, 06 March 2018 - 9:46
It's been a long time coming but finally, on his 14th nomination, legendary cinematographer...
Read More
Sunday, 04 March 2018 - 16:57
The movie 'Get Out' has been named best film at the Film Independent Spirit Awards - which...
Read More
Sunday, 18 February 2018 - 15:29
Harry Potter star Emma Watson has donated 1million pounds to a new campaign aimed at helping...
Read More
Friday, 26 January 2018 - 15:21
Tom Cruise has made his debut on Instagram, posting two photos from the set of the sixth...
Read More
Wednesday, 24 January 2018 - 11:59
Meryl Streep is ''honoured beyond measure'' at receiving her 21st Oscar nomination.The...
Read More
Saturday, 24 February 2018 - 16:43
Eddy Amoo, one of 1970s soul band The Real Thing - who had hits including You To Me Are...
Read More
Saturday, 03 February 2018 - 16:33
Lady Gaga has cancelled the last 10 dates of the European leg of her world tour due to...
Read More
Saturday, 03 February 2018 - 9:48
Dennis Edwards, who performed as lead singer for the Motown group the ‘Temptations’,...
Read More
Friday, 02 February 2018 - 9:39
The Spice Girls are set for a full reunion.It is believed the five members of the girl...
Read More
Monday, 29 January 2018 - 15:09
Bruno Mars swept the board at the 60th Grammy awards, winning song, record and album of...
Read More
Tuesday, 13 March 2018 - 13:40
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has taken ill in Jodhpur.
The actor has been...
Read More
Wednesday, 07 March 2018 - 15:35
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has revealed that he is suffering from a "rare disease".
He...
Read More
Saturday, 03 March 2018 - 11:11
An urn carrying the ashes of Bollywood superstar Sridevi was brought to Chennai on Friday(Marcg...
Read More
Friday, 02 March 2018 - 15:28
Anushka Sharma's horror film "Pari" has been banned from releasing in Pakistan.
Mobashir...
Read More
Thursday, 01 March 2018 - 8:20
Bollywood superstar Sridevi has been cremated in the Indian city of Mumbai as thousands...
Read More
Copyright © Lotus Technologies (Private) Limited. All Rights Reserved.